ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On the day of a Cardinals game shortly followed by a Blues game, a News 4 crew captured just what makes St. Louis sports fans so special.
READ: Here's how you can win tickets to Blues Game 6
A full crowd dressed in red celebrating after a Cardinals game against Cincinnati was replaced just a few hours later by yet more local fans in support of the Blues, who were preparing for their fifth Stanley Cup game against the Bruins.
The picture on the right was Ballpark Village in St. Louis shortly after the Cardinals game wrapped up against Cincinnati. The picture on the left was a couple hours later as Blues fans get ready for Game 5 against the Bruins. St. Louis is flying its colors. #KMOV #LGB pic.twitter.com/LBfWsqBmbo— Ray Preston (@PrestonKMOV) June 6, 2019
No matter how either of St. Louis' teams do this season, at least they can be proud of the loyalty and enthusiasm its local supporters share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.