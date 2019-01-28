ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two siblings who temporarily went missing after getting off the bus on Friday got off at their normal stop, First Student said.
Romaro Hunt told News 4 the children, 8 and 5 years old, were dropped off at the wrong bus stop after leaving Kipp Wisdom Academy. Hunt said the children's aunt waited at the bus stop near Kingshighway and Pernod Avenue for two hours, but the children never showed up.
"What's the protocol? Where are the procedures? And you have us out panicking looking for our kids?" Hunt said. "That's crazy."
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department issued a Missing Persons Advisory for the children.
Two miles away, a good Samaritan said she found them wandering in the streets at around 3:30 p.m., two hours after dismissal. The kids then led the woman to their grandmother's house in South County.
Hunt said he did not know where they were until after 1:00 a.m.
"We need to find out who was driving this bus and why she let them off," Hunt said.
Kipp Wisdom Academy says its staff and teachers helped in the search for children.
News 4 called First Student Bus Company who said after a meeting with the children's parents and the school on Monday, they discovered that the siblings got off at the correct stop but that there was a miscommunication between the custodial parents.
The company says a substitute bus driver was behind the wheel that day and was making sure another child, who was crossing the street, made it across safely while the siblings got off the bus.
As a result, she did not see the two siblings had met with a parent. First Student says it is working with the school to make sure drivers are are more aware of what's going on.
Officials said there are typically cameras on every bus, but could not confirm if there was a recording of the incident.
Hunt said he is thankful for the woman who helped keep the children safe, but wants answers from the bus company to prevent a future incident.
"Somebody needs to answer," Hunt said. " We need to know."
