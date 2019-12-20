ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fire near the MetroLink tracks in Illinois impactd continuous services on the trains Friday.
At 11:50 a.m., Metro officials said trains were not operating between the Stadium and 5th and Missouri MetroLink stations because of the fire. As a result, shuttles were being used to transport passenger between the following MetroLink stations:
- Stadium
- 8th & Pine
- Convention Center
- Laclede's Landing
- East Riverfront
- 5th & Missouri
About 30 minutes later, MetroLink said the shuttles had been cancelled and service had resumed between the stops.
