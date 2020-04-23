GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Shriners are making sure hospital staff stay well fed during the fight against COVID-19.
The Shriners of Southern Illinois supplied meals for workers at Gateway Medical Center in Granite City on Thursday.
They wanted to show appreciation for their hard work during these trying times.
The Shriners are working to stop at one area hospital each week to feed workers.
