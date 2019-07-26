ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday some children being treated at Shriners Hospitals for Children got a special visitor.
The monster truck Ramminator stopped by and kids got the chance to climb in the huge tires and meet the driver.
Matthew Berendt suffers from scoliosis and has surgery in two weeks to help ease the curve in his spine.
As a fan of monster trucks, he relished the opportunity to see Ramminator up close and personal.
“It's exciting to meet everybody in person, to take that chance while you got it,” he said.
Matthew got the chance to explore the undercarriage Ramminator, which holds the Guinness World Record for fastest monster truck, and meet the driver.
