ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hundreds turned out for an open house at Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis Saturday.
Organizers say it is a great chance for their out-of-town volunteers or families to come see the hospital. They say so many work throughout the year to support the hospital but don’t often have a chance to stop by.
“When you tour this hospital, see the kids, how we are helping them, it's something, you want to give back to someone who needs that special attention and care regardless of their ability to pay,” said Shriners Hospital Chairman of the Board Gale Bennington.
This is Shriners Hospital 95th year in St. Louis.
