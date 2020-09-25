ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- She started as a patient and became an employee - all because of the impact the staff at Shriners Hospital had on her life.
Melissa Warren has worked at Shriner’s for 19 years as a radiology technologist. But years ago, when she was in high school, she was a patient there.
"I had a cheerleading accident where I fell to the ground. I wound up having a broken knee. So, I had to have a screw put in, then a year later taken out."
Watch the full story to meet this week’s Shriner’s Hero.
