SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt visited Shrewsbury Tuesday to honor six officers who investigated an attempted carjacking.
The officers helped the victim who had been stabbed. They chased and caught the suspect, and in a matter of hours, got enough evidence to get a confession. Schmitt presented the officers with the 'Back the Blue' Award.
The award recognizes law enforcement across the state for bravery and courage in the line of duty or extraordinary service to the community.
