SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Many municipalities have decided to enact a curfew of their own after County Executive Sam Page said he would not impose a county-wide curfew Tuesday.
On Tuesday, 20 cars met at the businesses around Watson Road around midnight and then settled in the Walmart parking lot, police said. When police arrived, the cars scattered. Shortly after, several of the vehicles returned to Shrewsbury and were stopped by officers. Two firearms and two torches were found in the vehicles. The suspects were from Wright City, Wentzville and O'Fallon, Missouri. Police believe this group was going to riot and vandalize businesses in the area.
St. Louis City enacted a 9 p.m. curfew beginning Tuesday night.
