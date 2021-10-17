SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For months now, News 4 has been telling you about car-related thefts across the entire St. Louis region. Now, it's an auto dealership that's being targeted. The business owner says this isn't his first go-around with these kinds of thieves.

Surveillance video from Grow Automotive on Watson Road in Shrewsbury shows multiple suspects on the premise just after 3 a.m. Sunday. There's no audio in the video, but you can see one suspect in an orange hoodie begin slinging rocks at a front window.

Minutes later, additional suspects come into the frame, throwing even more items to try and pierce the glass. Fast forward again through the video, and the suspects are still attempting to break in. It's now been several minutes. Owner David Wollaeger says that's how the thieves got in.

"It's very frustrating. I'm trying to run an honest business," Wollaeger said.

Wollaeger has owned this dealership on Watson since 2013. He says the first time he ever saw criminal activity on his lot since he opened shop was November 2020. News 4 obtained footage from that break-in as well.

"Over the last year there's probably been, if I had to guess, 20-25 instances that I've had to call the police for thefts of catalytic converters, break-ins. I had a car stolen in broad daylight," Wollaeger said.

Since then, Wollaeger says he's spent upwards of $15,000 in property damage and increased security. Despite having cameras covering nearly every inch of his property, the thieves still decided to break through a window and go inside. Wollaeger says he wants to see more accountability coming from the Prosecutor's Office.

"What we're seeing is many of the criminals that have been caught are being released right away after they've committed these crimes. As we look them up, they're arrested time and time again," Wollaeger said.

This time, Wollaeger got lucky. He says only a pair of hedge clippers were taken Sunday morning.

"It is scary to know that there were people in this building with their guns drawn," Wollaeger said.

For now, the five suspects seen in the surveillance footage are still on the run. Wollaeger says he's offering a $1,000 reward to whoever finds them.