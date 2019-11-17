WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Franklin County community is rallying together to show support for the family of Alec Ingram.
Alec Ingram, of Washington, Mo., had been fighting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, since April 2015. He passed away last week.
HE GOT HIS FINAL WISH! Alec Ingram - a 14yo who lost his brave battle with bone cancer had one final wish: to have sports cars lead his procession. 4,500+ sports cars lining up! What a final send off! pic.twitter.com/MmoGZYPacv— Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) November 17, 2019
His funeral will be held Sunday as 4,500 sports and exotic cars will lead the procession.
READ: 4,500 cars expected to lead procession for Washington, Mo. boy who passed away
Local residents can stop by to shop and eat at the following businesses:
- Vintage Trader - 204 Elm Street
- Main Street Creamery - 110 West Main Street
- Olivino - 120 Westhood reaMain Street
- Neighborhood Reads - 401 Lafayette Street
- Modern Vintage - 125 West Main Street
- I B Nuts & Fruit Too - 200 Elm Street
- Envy - 106 Elm Street
- Loyal Bella - 120 Elm St.
- Scudders & CO. Main Street Coffee - 106 Elm St.
- Four Seasons Florist & Vintage - 211 Elm St.
- Dairy Delight - 8th St and Jefferson
- The Painted Home- 219 West Main Street
- Hazel’s Back Porch BBQ- Jefferson and Hwy 100
- Mommy and Me - 112 West Main Street
- Trashy Roots- 1 West 2nd Street
- Bryan Haynes Gallery - 10 West 2nd Street
- Hillermann Nursery and Florist - 2601 E 5th Street
- Simply Natural - 6244 Hwy 100
- Salty Siren Tattoo - 225 Elm St
- Brown Shoe Center - 1571 Heritage Hills Dr.
- Pulque Mexican Restaurant - Hwy 100 by Target
Twenty-three businesses have donation jars on their counters:
- Beautiful Journey - 216 Elm St.
- Josies Old & New - 2083 Hwy A
- Fairytale Cookies - 2nd Street
- Exit 11 Coffee - 1403 Jefferson Street
- Washington Coffee Shop - 2 East 5th and Jefferson
- Cowans - 114 Elm St.
- Phillips 66 - 5th and Elm
- Washington Animal Hospital - 211 West 5th St.
- Not Just Cut & Dried - 301 Elm St.
- Plush - 127 Elm St.
- Marquarts Landing - 300 West Front St.
- Old Dutch Tavern - Elm St.
- Addies - Main St.
- Joes Bakery and Deli - Main St.
- The Tilted Skillet- 5th Street
- Downtown Washington INC. & Post Office - Lafayette St.
- Schultes Bakery- 5th St.
- Williams Brothers Meat Market - 5th Street
- Big Boys Subs and Wings - Jefferson St.
- Wimpy’s Burgers - Jefferson St.
- Fairytale Cookies - 2nd Street ( grand opening Saturday)
- Gary Lucy Gallery- Main St.
- Streetside Tacos - Front St.
