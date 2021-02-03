ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As vaccine rollout continues throughout the country, many residents in the St. Louis area continue to send in questions about the vaccine. One News 4 viewer had a question based on data from the Pfizer doses.
Clinical trials showed the Pfizer vaccine to be 95% effective, and the viewer wondered: If you would fall into that other five percent, does that mean you don't have antibodies? And should you be should be tested for antibodies?
"What most testing will tell you is if you have antibodies present or not," explained Dr. Aamina Akhtar with Mercy Hospital South. "It may not even tell you the amount of antibody or quantify it for you. So it really doesn't give you any additional clinical information. Once you've had your second dose a couple weeks after that you are pretty well protected against COVID infection for now."
News 4's Ray Preston put that those questions to an expert.
