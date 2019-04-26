FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Shots were fired in the parking lot of an Applebee’s in Florissant Friday night, police said.
The incident happened sometime close to 9:00 p.m. at the Applebee’s on Lindbergh, blocks from New Halls Ferry.
Police said they received a call for a disturbance at the restaurant. As officers were on there way, shots were fired on the parking lot.
Several cars were hit but nobody was injured. Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.
News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more on News 4 at 10:00.
