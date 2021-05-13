ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An argument at a St. Charles bowling alley escalated into gunfire early Thursday morning, leaving a man injured.
According to St. Charles Police, two groups of people were bowling at St. Charles Lanes on First Capitol just after midnight when two women from one of the groups began being "loud and obnoxious."
Members of the second group complained to the staff of the bowling alley, and when the women found out about the complaint, they confronted the second group of people. An argument followed, and after staff members attempted to calm everyone down, the group who complained decided to leave.
However, the other group reportedly followed them into the parking lot and another argument followed. Officers say the group that made the complaint left in their car, but while driving down I-70 near 5th Street, someone from the other party shot a gun at their vehicle, having apparently followed them from the bowling alley.
One of the shots shattered a window and the glass cut a man's neck. They pulled into the QuikTrip off 5th Street and called police, and the man was treated by EMS workers on the scene.
The only identification released by police for the group that fired shots is that they are four black males and two black females. Their car was described as a blue or purple four door sedan.
Anyone with information on the identity of the people involved is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.
