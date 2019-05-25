ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an attempted holdup at a jewelry store in St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Police said shots were fired near the Robinson Jewelry Company on Chippewa and Watson in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood in broad daylight Saturday after an attempted holdup.
One of the store's windows was shattered and at least 10 yellow evidence markers can be seen on the ground.
A witness told News 4 a man attempted to break into Robinson's and then pulled what the witness believes to be an AK47 and started shooting at the building.
There is no information on a possible suspect.
