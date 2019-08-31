RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- News 4 received multiple reports of shots fired near the Galleria Mall in Richmond Heights Saturday afternoon.
Police from Brentwood, Clayton and Maplewood are on scene. Yellow tape can be seen around the entrance of Simmons Bank across the street from the Galleria.
Sources told News 4 two guys were in a garage area of the mall and a cop was attempting to stop them. One of the men reportedly pulled a gun and started firing at the cop.
Witnesses said a chase ensued across Clayton Blvd and ended at Simmons Bank.
Clayton Road has been shut down from Brentwood Blvd. heading into Ladue.
This is a developing situation. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
