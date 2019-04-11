EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. (KMOV.com) -- An argument inside a Metro East gas station lead to shots being fired Monday, police say.
Police say Derrick T. Orr, 52, of East St. Louis allegedly went into the Citgo gas station on Louisiana Blvd and began arguing over the price of a cigar with the clerk. He then pointed a handgun at the clerk while making threats.
Orr then left the store while shooting a round into the air before getting into his car and driving away.
With surveillance video, detectives were able to identify and take Orr into custody Wednesday.
Orr has been charged with one count of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Class 4 Felony, one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Class 4 Felony, and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Class A Misdemeanor.
His bond was set at $40,000.
