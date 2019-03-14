PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Shots were fired into a Pine Lawn daycare where employees are accused of abusing children, police say.
Shots were fired into Brighter Daycare Thursday afternoon,police said they noticed bullet holes in the building's windows but police do not know if the daycare was the target.
In early February, a parent told News 4 a teacher pinched her daughter and also said she saw surveillance video of an employee throwing a student.
Two employees were later arrested.
Nobody was hit by the bullets.
