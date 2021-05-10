BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Bridgeton are searching for leads after shots were fired into a home Sunday evening.
According to police, someone driving by a home in the 3200 block of Fee Fee Road fired shots into the structure around 6:30 p.m. No one was injured.
Authorities do not believe this was a random act. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (314) 739-7557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.