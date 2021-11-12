ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 9-year-old was hit with gunfire Friday night in his house and taken to the hospital, police said.
Police found the boy around 8:30 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening. Police said shots were fired from outside the house on the 6800 block of Foxshire Drive and one hit the boy inside.
Police did not immediately provide other information.
