CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people are in custody after shots were reportedly fired from a white BMW in Lake Saint Louis Tuesday.
Shortly before noon, Lake Saint Louis police sent out a notification to surrounding agencies that shots were being fired from a white BMW with temporary registration that was traveling on eastbound Interstate 64 from the Route DD area. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers then saw the car passing Research Park with a marked St. Charles County Police Department vehicle behind it with its emergency lights activated.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials told News 4 attempts were made to stop the BMW as it exited Chesterfield Parkway West. The suspect’s car then hit two vehicles at Olive Street, disabling it.
Two people who were inside of the BMW were taken into custody after the crash. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
