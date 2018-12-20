ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- At least one suspect has been arrested following a police chase in St. Charles County that may have started from a road rage incident.
Police said the chase started on Interstate 70 after reports of a road rage incident in which shots were fired towards a driver near the 1st Capitol Drive. The driver was not struck.
The suspect's vehicle traveled west on Interstate 70 as St. Charles police chased it, eventually reaching Wentzville where more officers joined the pursuit.
The suspect's car went north on Highway 61 and eventually drove onto a field at Granville Drive and McHugh Road, where it became stuck.
Officers were able to take at least one suspect into custody.
News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
