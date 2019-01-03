NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway after an armed suspect opened fire on a man during an attempted robbery in Baden Wednesday.
A 33-year-old man was walking in the 8500 block of N. Broadway at 11 p.m. when a man jumped out of a car that pulled up nearby. According to authorities, the suspect pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the man.
The 33-year-old immediately ran away from the suspect, who began firing three shots at him.
No injuries were reported, according to police.
The investigation is going.
