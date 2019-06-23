ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gunshots were fired near a few popular bars on Washington Avenue early Sunday morning, police say.
Officers investigating the scene at 14th and Washington said suspects fired at two individuals around 1 a.m. Sunday before fleeing the scene.
No one was injured in the shooting, but at least one car was shot up.
The location of the shooting is close to where three people were shot in a drive-by shooting last weekend.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
