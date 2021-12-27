Shots fired at MoDOT worker's vehicle on I-70

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Shots were fired at a Missouri Department of Transportation worker's vehicle on Interstate 70 Monday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 2 p.m. the maintenance worker reported shots were fired at their vehicle in the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 238. The worker’s car had at least one round fired at it, troopers said.
No one was injured by the gunfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.