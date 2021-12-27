You are the owner of this article.
Shots fired at MoDOT worker's vehicle on I-70

MoDOT Worker's Car Shot At

Scene on WB I-70 after shots were fired at a MoDOT worker's car Monday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Shots were fired at a Missouri Department of Transportation worker's vehicle on Interstate 70 Monday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Shortly after 2 p.m. the maintenance worker reported shots were fired at their vehicle in the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 238. The worker’s car had at least one round fired at it, troopers said.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

