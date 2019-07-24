ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Shots were fired at a fuel tanker that was parked in downtown St. Louis overnight.
Several shots were reportedly fired at a fuel tanker that was parking on the lot of a Shell station in the 900 block of N. Tucker around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The bullets caused a small fuel spill.
St. Louis City Fire Department personnel responded to the area and washed down the lot.
No one was injured by the gunfire.
No other information has been released.
