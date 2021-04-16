FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas’ car was hit by bullets while he was driving on Interstate 64 in Frontenac Friday.
Frontenac police said the shots were fired on I-64 near Spoede in a "possible road rage" around noon. Police said Trakas told them the driver of a small dark gray SUV fired two shots at his car, hitting his trunk. Trakas was not injured.
"Today reminded me that violence impacts everyone in our region. I appreciate all those who reached out today to make sure I was not injured," Trakas said on Twitter. "I also want to thank the Frontenac PD, who will be investigating. Out of respect for that investigation, that's all I will say for now."
Trakas represents District 6 on the St. Louis County Council, which covers most of South County.
