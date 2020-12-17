FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after shots were fired when FBI special agents carried out a search warrant in St. Louis County.
According to the FBI, special agents executed a federal search warrant at a Florissant home Thursday morning.
Authorities said no one was injured in the incident.
A man was taken into custody.
The incident is being investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division, per FBI policy.
No other details have been released.
