NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two shootings within a mile of one another left two men injured in north St. Louis Wednesday night.
The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Anderson. Police said a 53-year-old man told police he heard multiple gunshots while standing near the corner at Shreve Avenue.
About three hours later, the man said he felt pain to his leg and realized he had been shot.
An hour after the man who was shot on Anderson called police, officers were called to the 4800 block of Kossuth for another shooting.
When officers arrived, they found an unknown man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition. Homicide detectives were called to investigate.
Police told News 4 there is no known connection between the two shootings.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Editor's note: Police originally told News 4 there was a double shooting, but later revised it to be two separate shootings.
