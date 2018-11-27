ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police confirmed a double shooting just northwest of downtown St. Louis just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Jefferson and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Police say the victims drove themselves to the Central Patrol Division to report the incident.
Police say the victims were in a vehicle when someone fired shots into their vehicle. An adult male sustained a gunshot wound to his back and an adult female sustained a gunshot wound to her arm and leg. Both were conscious and breathing were transported to nearby hospital.
This is a developing story.
