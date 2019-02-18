NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers in north St. Louis are investigating a late Saturday night shooting that left two injured.
Officers arrived to the 4200 block of 20th Street just past midnight for a report of two women shot.
Once there, police located a 50-year-old woman who was shot in the back while a 42-year-old woman was suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee.
After a brief investigation, the victims told officers they were attending a party at the Sin City Deciples clubhouse when gunshots rang out. The woman told officers they didn't realized they were struck until moments later.
Both women were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
No additional details surrounding the incident has yet been released. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
