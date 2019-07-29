FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for suspects after an early morning carjacking and shooting in Fenton.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, a large police presence was seen in two different areas of Fenton. News 4’s Alyssa Toomey saw several officers and crime scene tape surrounding a Phillips 66 at Gravois Bluffs and Highway 141, while photographer Drew Mitchell saw officers with guns drawn and K9s searching an area at West Watson and Gravois.
St. Louis County police are urging people to avoid the area surrounding and including Minnie Ha Ha Park at 801 Old Gravois Road while their investigating is underway. They said a strong police presence will be in the area for the foreseeable future.
Authorities told News 4 two people were shot and taken to the hospital during the incidents. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
News 4 is working to gather additional details regarding this breaking news and will have live updates on News 4 This Morning.
