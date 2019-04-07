ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- North Grand was shut down at Lee for a double shooting investigation Sunday afternoon.
Police said a male and a female were shot inside of a car outside of the Economy Inn Motel around 5:15 p.m.
Both victims sustained gunshot wounds but were conscious and breathing. Both were taken to a hospital.
Police said the suspects drove off. No description as of now.
This is a developing story.
News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.