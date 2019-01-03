BROOKLYN, Ill. (KMOV.com) – At least two people were shot outside a Metro East nightclub early Thursday.
The shooting happened outside of Bottoms Up, located on Jefferson Street, around 4:30 a.m.
According to the Brooklyn Police Department, at least two people were injured in the shooting. The victims’ conditions are not yet known.
Police told News 4 there is no suspect in custody. They also said officers will be looking at surveillance video from around the club.
The Illinois State Police Department is assisting the Brooklyn Police Department with their investigation.
No other information has been released. Stay tuned to News 4 and KMOV.com for the latest on this developing story.
