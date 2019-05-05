ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Five people were shot Sunday bringing the total number of victims shot over the weekend to 20, with two people dying from their wounds.
Four people were shot within an hour Sunday morning.
Just after midnight, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg while playing basketball near Ohio and Victor in the Fox Park neighborhood, according to police.
Then at 12:20 a.m., police said a man arrived at a hospital after being shot in the leg near Dressell and Brennan.
Police said that later around 1 a.m. a woman arrived at an area hospital from a scene near Page and Grand. Police also said there was a car accident at that location related to the shooting.
Then just 11 minutes later, police said another man arrived at an area hospital from Morgan Street with a gunshot wound.
A 21-year-old female was shot twice in the leg shortly after 8 p.m. in the Nebraska and Cherokee area.
All victims are reported as conscious and breathing.
On the Saturday before, local churches held the first 'Grill to Glory' event in crime-ridden areas with the goal of curbing the city's violence.
An earlier count came to 17 total people shot. A recount found there were at least 19 between 12:01 a.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. Sunday.
