ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a double shooting in north St. Louis.
According to police, four men, ranging in age from 17 to 33, were on the parking lot of the AutoZone on North Kingshighway when a suspect emerged from an alley and fired shots at their vehicle.
Two of the men, ages 17 and 23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A third person, age 33, was driven to a hospital after another of the victims ran over his foot while attempting to drive to safety.
All three injured victims arrived at the hospital via private vehicle.
The 17-year-old victim was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the hand. The 23-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical, stable condition.
The man whose foot was run over refused medical attention.
No other information has been released.
