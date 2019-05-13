NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a shooting near Farragut Elementary School in north St. Louis Friday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Ashland at 3:10 p.m. The view from Skyzoom 4 showed two ambulances and several squad cars on the scene.
Police initially said two male victims were shot and four other adult victims showed up at local hospitals.
Monday morning, police said two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition. Later, three more men showed up to the hospital. One of those men had been shot and was listed as stable. The two other men who arrived at the hospital were not shot.
According to police, the three men who later showed up at the hospital were inside a vehicle when an unknown suspect approached and fired shots at their vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
