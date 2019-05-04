ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot near the Delmar Loop MetroLink Station Saturday evening, police say.
Police said a man and a woman were shot near the MetroLink Station and ran there for help around 8:45 p.m. Both victims were shot in the leg.
Police said the injuries are minor.
Metro stopped its MetroLink and MetroBus services to the Delmar Loop MetroLink Station for about 30 minutes at the request of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Service is back on.
The shooting at the Delmar Loop Station makes the total of people shot in St. Louis City on Saturday to 13.
