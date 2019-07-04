ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near the Delmar MetroLink station Wednesday.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Delmar and Des Peres around 8:40 p.m.
Police say witnesses reported two suspects in black masks pulled up to the station in a white car and opened fire on people standing at the street level above the platform.
Rider Alert: MetroLink and MetroBus are not serving the Delmar Loop Transit Center at this time.— Metro (@STLMetro) July 4, 2019
A 19-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were all shot.
The woman's back was grazed by a bullet, the man was shot in the foot, and the teen was shot in the buttocks. The 17-year-old was listed in serious condition.
