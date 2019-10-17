ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police found two men shot after a rolling gun battle between two cars along W. Florissant in north St. Louis.
The two men shot were in the same SUV, police said. They shot at another car that was able to get away.
They then crashed into another car that was not involved in the shootout, according to police. The driver of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
Police recovered one gun.
The shooting happened on W. Florissant at Thrush. The crash happened near the I-70 on-ramp.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they assisted the St. Louis Police Department at the scene.
