ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At least seven people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a series of shootings overnight.
Within just an hour span, there were three shootings in St. Louis City.
Two shootings happened downtown. Two men and a woman were shot at Washington Avenue and 15th Street. They are all expected to survive.
A short time later, two women and a man were shot at Tucker and Clark about a block from Enterprise Center.
They were all conscious when taken to the hospital.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
