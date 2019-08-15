ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were shot within three hours in downtown St. Louis overnight.
The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near the south leg of the Gateway Arch. Shell casings were seen on part of Leonor K. Sullivan at the Arch Riverfront following the shooting. Police said a man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm at the location.
Just under three hours later, a man was shot in the leg on Market and Jefferson. According to police, the injured man was driven to the Pear Tree Inn.
The shootings were just two of five across the City of St. Louis in the same time span, which included a double shooting at Lowell and Freemont and a man shot in the leg in the 1400 block of Peabody Court.
All the shooting victims were conscious and breathing when first responders arrived.
No other information has been released.
