ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A fight over parking lot etiquette led to shots being fired in the parking lot of a Walmart in Arnold Thursday afternoon.
Police said a 57-year-old man was driving down the middle of a lane in the parking lot, upsetting a 47-year-old man. The two then got into an argument.
The 57-year-old man then pulled over to confront the other man, police said, and the two got into a physical fight, in which the younger man threw a punch.
The older man then pulled a gun and fired a shot into the air as the two kept fighting. The 57-year-old was taken to a hospital.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of felony assault.
