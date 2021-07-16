ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A large police presence was seen in New Town at St. Charles Friday morning.
According to St. Charles City police, one shot was fired outside a winery after an argument between two men inside. The suspect then went to his home near Reed Crossing.
Because a gun was involved in the incident, police requested the assistance of the regional SWAT team to assist with arresting the man. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 6 a.m.
No other information has been released. No one was injured in the incident.
