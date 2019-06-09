2 shot, 1 fatally near North City high school, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after one person died and another injured after a shooting near a North City high school, police say.
Police said a male and a female were shot in the 3600 block of Prairie near the Beaumont High School in North St. Louis City around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the male victim died from his injuries and the female victim was taken to a local hospital.
The age of the victims is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
