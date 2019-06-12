ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Six people were shot around St. Louis City on Wednesday and one victim died from the injuries on scene, police said.
A female victim was shot to death early Wednesday morning. Police said the 16-year-old was found shot in the head and died on the scene. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Lexington in the Greater Ville neighborhood around 1:25 a.m.
Police said a man was shot in the ankle around 2:55 a.m. in the 600 block of North Grand in Midtown. Police said the 32-year-old was walking in the area when a dark vehicle approached. The victim told police he thought the passenger was trying to rob him so he ran away. He then heard gunshots and felt pain.
A male victim was taken to a hospital after a shooting in the 4900 block of Claxton Avenue Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the Mark Twain neighborhood.
Police said the victim is in critical unstable condition.
Two men were shot around 7:08 in the 3100 block of Norwood. Police said they were both conscious when taken to a hospital in the Kingsway West neighborhood.
A victim was shot in the stomach also around 7:08 p.m. near Ashland and Union in the Kingsway West neighborhood. The victim was conscious.
