ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Within about an hour early Sunday morning, four people were shot bringing the total number of victims shot over the weekend to 17, with two people dying from their wounds.
Just after midnight, a 17-year old boy was shot in the leg while playing basketball at Fox Park near Ohio and Victor, according to police.
Then at 12:20 a.m., police said a man arrived at a hospital after being shot in the leg near Dressell and Brennan.
Police said that later around 1 a.m. a woman arrived at an area hospital from a scene near Page and Grand. Police also said there was a car accident at that location related to the shooting.
Then just 11 minutes later, police said another man arrived at an area hospital from Morgan Street with a gunshot wound.
All victims are reported as conscious and breathing. This story will be updated when new information is available.
On the Saturday before, local churches held the first 'Grill to Glory' event in crime-ridden areas with the goal of curbing the city's violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.