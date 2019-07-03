NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY( KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway following a quadruple shooting outside of a Wellston market overnight.
According to police, four people were shot following a drive-by shooting at the Wellston Food Market on Page just before midnight Tuesday. All of the victims were taken to local hospitals.
Last week, North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf was fatally shot at the market while responding to a report of someone cashing a bad check.
There are no suspects in custody at this time but investigators released pictures of a white Dodge Dakota and a person in interest believed to be connected to the shooting.
Records obtained by News 4 show that over a two-year period, more than 1,200 911 calls have been made to the Wellston Food Market.
""From your petty crimes, all the way up to your most serious and violent offences. They are happening here," said North County Cooperative Police Assistant Chief Ron Martin. "And I think it behooves us as a law enforcement organziation, it behooves the city officials..officials of Wellston, it behooves the business owner and it behooves the community that we sit down at the table and come up with a plan."
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the NCPC Bureau of Criminal Investigations 314-428-7374.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.