NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three victims were shot at a sports bar in North City Friday night, police say.
The shooting happened at Midtown Sports Bar in the 1900 block of Prairie just before 10:00 p.m.
A man was shot in the chest, a woman was shot in the leg and a third victim was shot in the neck.
All three were conscious and breathing when officers arrived, police said.
Other information was not immediately known.
