ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two victims were shot inside a McDonald's just north of downtown St. Louis Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of N. Tucker just after 7:00 p.m., police said.
One man was shot in the back and the other was shot in the head. An employee said the two shot at each other.
Information on their conditions was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.